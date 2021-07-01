Wind-thunderstorm rain likely in Punjab, KP, Potohar region

The MET department Thursday forecast wind-thunderstorm/rain in upper and central Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and Pothohar Region during next 24 hours

While hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in other parts, while very hot in plain areas of the country.

Weak monsoon currents are penetrating upper and central parts of the country and likely to continue during next 2 to 3 days.

Maximum temperature's recorded in (C): Dadu 50, Sibbi, Turbat 48, Jacobabad, Rohri, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sakrand, Attock and Peshawar 46.