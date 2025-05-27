Windstorm topples tower in Multan, no casualty

A tower collapsed near Saddo Saam Chowk due to a strong windstorm, Rescue 1122 reported

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) A tower collapsed near Saddo Saam Chowk due to a strong windstorm, Rescue 1122 reported.

The control room received a call regarding the incident, prompting immediate dispatch of rescue teams from the nearest station.

According to the caller, the tower fell directly onto the road. Upon arrival, rescue personnel confirmed that eyewitnesses attributed the collapse to high-speed winds. The incident blocked Saddo Saam Railway Road, but fortunately, no one was injured or trapped under the debris.

Local police are present at the site. The rescue operation is ongoing, and debris is being cleared to reopen the road.