UrduPoint.com

Wind/thunderstorm Expected In KP, GB, Kashmir, ICT On Thursday

Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2023 | 11:08 PM

Wind/thunderstorm expected in KP, GB, Kashmir, ICT on Thursday

Wind-dust/ thunderstorm-rain is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Islamabad and Pothohar region on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Wind-dust/ thunderstorm-rain is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Islamabad and Pothohar region on Thursday.

Met Office also predicted that hailstorm is also likely at few places during the period, however, hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

According to the Synoptic Situation a westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist till 18th May.

During past 24 hour the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain wind/thunderstorm occurred in Barkhan, Dadu, Padidan and Bannu.

The Rainfall(mm)recorded during past 24 hours including Barkhan 09, Dadu 06,Padidan 02 and Bannu 01.

Today's Recorded Highest Maximum Temperature's (�C): Mohenjodaro 44, Dadu, Padidan, Sakrand, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jacobabad and Bahawalnagar 43.

