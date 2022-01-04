UrduPoint.com

Winter Light Rain In Larkana And Other Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2022 | 07:53 PM

Winter light rain in Larkana and other areas

A severe cold wave, gripped Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot districts and other adjoining towns since Monday night which the experts indicated was likely to continue for another few days

LARKANA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :A severe cold wave, gripped Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot districts and other adjoining towns since Monday night which the experts indicated was likely to continue for another few days.

The Larkana city received light drizzle on late Monday night and continuing till Tuesday with experts predicting cloudy weather and more rains during the next 48 hours. Patches of clouds, light rain and winds enhanced chill in the weather during the day and at the night time.

The traffic also remained disturbed. Lowering the visibility level as a result of which traffic on the roads and on Indus highway was affected. Tuesday's cold spell was the severest of the current winter season, due to which the attendance at Schools and offices remained thin.

The uninterrupted light rainfall had uprooted the routine life in Larkana as no road was left without rain water. The uncovered main holes of the drainage system posed permanent threat to the pedestrians and the vehicles in city.

The non-availability of electricity had multiplied the miseries of the people and people chose to remain indoor. The ineffective system of pumping out the rain water in Larkana, Kambar, Shahdadkot, Ratodero, Badah, Naudero and many parts of Larkana & Kamber-Shahdadkot districts.

The harsh weather, forced the people to return home early in the day, and even the busiest localities of the city Larkana, presented a deserted view in the evening.

People throng at old and new clothes shops. Sale of second hand clothes also registered an increase especially in makeshift markets of Larkana where middle-income people were seen buying warm clothes.

Demand of coal has also increased. No rush of people is witnessed during evening hours in the markets. The prices of eggs rose by 30 per cent while milk prices also showed an upward trend.

Due to persistent cold wave, gas pressure also decreased in many areas of Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot districts.

Besides, the continuous dry spell of the current season has been causing out-break of epidemics and diseases like flu, cough, malaria and measles etc.

Doctors has advised public to use warm clothes to keep yourself warm and avoid to eat cold things or drinks. Mothers should cover body and heads for children with warm clothes to save children from pneumonia and cough.

Related Topics

Weather Electricity Water Vehicles Road Traffic Sale Larkana Naudero Ratodero Gas Market From Rains

Recent Stories

Water Board declares emergency in view of expected ..

Water Board declares emergency in view of expected rain

1 minute ago
 KP govt declares three tourists' spots as ITZs

KP govt declares three tourists' spots as ITZs

1 minute ago
 Two accused arrested

Two accused arrested

1 minute ago
 Eighteen Dead From Omicron in Denmark - Reports

Eighteen Dead From Omicron in Denmark - Reports

1 minute ago
 Demonstrators appointed in GKMC

Demonstrators appointed in GKMC

1 minute ago
 Supreme Court rejects plea to stop demolition of M ..

Supreme Court rejects plea to stop demolition of Madina Mosque in Karachi

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.