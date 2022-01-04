Winter light rain in Larkana and other areas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A severe cold wave, gripped Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot districts and other adjoining towns since Monday night which the experts indicated was likely to continue for another few days

The Larkana city received light drizzle on late Monday night and continuing till Tuesday with experts predicting cloudy weather and more rains during the next 48 hours. Patches of clouds, light rain and winds enhanced chill in the weather during the day and at the night time.

The traffic also remained disturbed. Lowering the visibility level as a result of which traffic on the roads and on Indus highway was affected. Tuesday's cold spell was the severest of the current winter season, due to which the attendance at Schools and offices remained thin.

The uninterrupted light rainfall had uprooted the routine life in Larkana as no road was left without rain water. The uncovered main holes of the drainage system posed permanent threat to the pedestrians and the vehicles in city.

The non-availability of electricity had multiplied the miseries of the people and people chose to remain indoor. The ineffective system of pumping out the rain water in Larkana, Kambar, Shahdadkot, Ratodero, Badah, Naudero and many parts of Larkana & Kamber-Shahdadkot districts.

The harsh weather, forced the people to return home early in the day, and even the busiest localities of the city Larkana, presented a deserted view in the evening.

People throng at old and new clothes shops. Sale of second hand clothes also registered an increase especially in makeshift markets of Larkana where middle-income people were seen buying warm clothes.

Demand of coal has also increased. No rush of people is witnessed during evening hours in the markets. The prices of eggs rose by 30 per cent while milk prices also showed an upward trend.

Due to persistent cold wave, gas pressure also decreased in many areas of Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot districts.

Besides, the continuous dry spell of the current season has been causing out-break of epidemics and diseases like flu, cough, malaria and measles etc.

Doctors has advised public to use warm clothes to keep yourself warm and avoid to eat cold things or drinks. Mothers should cover body and heads for children with warm clothes to save children from pneumonia and cough.