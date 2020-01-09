UrduPoint.com
Winter Season Is At Its Peak At Gilgit, Baltistan, Region.

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 04:31 PM

winter season is at its peak at Gilgit, Baltistan, region.

Latest temperatures at Gilgit Baltistant recorded at Skardu (-15), Hunza (-12), Gilgit (-5) and Astore (-10 degree

Astore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Latest temperatures at Gilgit Baltistant recorded at Skardu (-15), Hunza (-12), Gilgit (-5) and Astore (-10 degree .

The weather situation of Astore is also very critical. The people of Astore are also facing very much problems due to severe and cold weather.

When app contacted Executive Engineer Water & power Astore , He said that the area of Astore is exempted from electric load shading due to Shogurat power project.� He added that if the people of Astore will continue their cooperation they will never face the problem of load shading. He added that the people should not use heavy electric equipment such as Electric rods, ghizers and heaters. He appealed the people of Astore to cooperate with electric department, Astore.

