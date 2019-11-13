Winter second rain spell to start tomorrow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Director Zaheer Babar Wednesday said the second rain spell of winter would start tomorrow in Federal Capital and Rawalpindi including Sindh and Punjab, which would continue for two to three days falling temperature 3 degree centigrade.

He said rain spell would also reduce smog effects.

He advised the people keep follow the precautionary measures while tarvelling to hilly areas as there intense cold.

