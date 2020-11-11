UrduPoint.com
Winter Second Spell Of Snowfall To Start From Friday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 02:22 PM

Winter second spell of snowfall to start from Friday

Winter second spell of snowfall in northern areas would start from Friday including Astore,Naran Kaghaan,Swat,Skardu and Babusart op said Spokesperson Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Dr Khalid Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Winter second spell of snowfall in northern areas would start from Friday including Astore,Naran Kaghaan,Swat,Skardu and Babusart op said Spokesperson Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Dr Khalid Malik.

Talking to APP, he said the spell would continue for four days (Fri-Mon) which would turned weather into intense cold.

Adding that moderate snowfall spell with rain would attract a large number of people as during weekends these areas were crowded in routine.

He said PMD also issued its advisory for the tourists to save them from any inconvenience.

Citizens before visiting hilly areas first check the roads situation to avoid any hurdle during the journey.

People should follow the instructions while driving and bring raincoats and warm clothes with themselves to safe from intense cold, he added.

