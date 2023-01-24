UrduPoint.com

Winter Storm Expected To Hit Japan, Bring Lowest Temperatures Over Decade - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2023 | 10:14 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) Temperatures across Japan are forecast to drop to their lowest level in over a decade as a winter storm is expected to hit the country in the coming days, NHK broadcaster reported.

According to the broadcaster, record low temperatures will be observed on Wednesday, with a low of minus 12 degrees Celsius (10 degrees Fahrenheit) expected in the city of Sapporo, minus six degrees in Sendai and Kumamoto and minus two degrees in central Tokyo.

NHK also reported that the storm will bring heavy snow across the whole of Japan, including southern Pacific coastal areas where up to 30 centimeters (1 feet) of snow could fall on Wednesday morning.

The Japanese authorities have urged people to stay on the alert amid icy road conditions and refrain from using their vehicles for non-urgent trips. Officials have also issued warnings about possible power outages and frozen pipes in some parts of the country.

