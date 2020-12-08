UrduPoint.com
Winter Widespread First Rain Spell To Continue For Four Days: Spokesman PMD

Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Spokesman Khalid Malik Tuesday said current widespread winter season's first rain spell would continue for further four days (till Saturday)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Spokesman Khalid Malik Tuesday said current widespread winter season's first rain spell would continue for further four days (till Saturday).

While talking to APP he said during the current rain would bring more cold, adding that it will be beneficial for the crops specially at the time of wheat sowing.

He said areas including Rahimyar Khan, Multan, D I Khan would receive intermittent rainfalls on Thursday.

Agricultural sector would get positive results after the rains, he said.

