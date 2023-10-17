The Women's Committee at Dubai Customs marked International Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an annual October observance

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep , 2023) The Women's Committee at Dubai Customs marked International Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an annual October observance. This initiative is part of the committee's ongoing efforts to fulfill Dubai Customs' social responsibilities and raise awareness about the significance of early breast cancer screening.

Mariam Khalifa Al Shamsi, the head of the Women's Committee at Dubai Customs, highlighted the ongoing activities in the breast cancer campaign for the current month. These activities encompass a variety of events, including health-related programs, awareness contests, promoting a nutritious diet, and organizing the Pink March. These activities underline the committee's commitment to continually educating and raising awareness among female employees within the department. This year, the committee has adopted a comprehensive plan in alignment with various global events and observances.

Mariam Al Shamsi further emphasized the multifaceted nature of their activities, with an emphasis on educating female employees about the importance of maintaining a healthy diet to boost their immunity.

This includes awareness lectures to underscore the proverbial "prevention is better than cure," along with guidance on preparing nutritious meals.

The health-related activities featured medical screenings, including blood sugar and blood pressure, administered by specialists. Additionally, skincare product samples were distributed, and the event featured raffles and prize distribution for female employees through a competitive segment.

Al Shamsi also announced the forthcoming Pink March scheduled at the end of October. This march aims to support the global breast cancer campaign and will involve the participation of female employees from Dubai Customs. The march will be held in the Rashid Port area, and it will encompass employees from both the central customs center and various customs centers.