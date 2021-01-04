(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Spokesman Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Dr Khalid Malik Monday said year's first snowfall would start in central Murree from Monday and likely to continue till Tuesday.

Talking to APP, he said snowfall occurred at the nearby and adjoining areas of the hill station, adding, moderate snow fall was likely to continue for two days in the central part of Muree, starting from day evening.

Murree is a center of attraction for residents of twin cities of Rawaplindi and Islamabad and tourist from other parts of the country also consider it convenient to visit the site due to easily accessable communication ways including road, train and air link with the Federal capital.

Tourism department informed APP that a huge influx of tourists was witnessed as Nathiagali, Ayubia and Thandiani during weekend.

An official of the department asked people to follow the advisory issued for the tourist before planning their journey for their convenience.

