UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 11:50 AM

The Israel Defense Forces said on Sunday that three rockets were fired at Israel from Gaza, two of which they intercepted

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) The Israel Defense Forces said on Sunday that three rockets were fired at Israel from Gaza, two of which they intercepted.

Earlier in the day, the agency said sirens had gone off in the south of Israel near the Gaza Strip, signaling possible attacks in the area.

"[Three] rockets were fired from #Gaza at #Israel.

2 of the rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome Aerial Defense system."

For decades, Israel has been in conflict with the Palestinians who have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. Clashes and frequent shelling occurs from both sides.

Related Topics

Israel Gaza Bank Jerusalem Sunday From

Recent Stories

Second Round of US Skripal-Related Sanctions Again ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan utilizing all means to prevent Kashmiris' ..

19 minutes ago

Mediation sans Kashmiris' approval not acceptable: ..

19 minutes ago

Pakistan will continue to expose Modi's fascism po ..

2 minutes ago

Israeli court bars 'racist' candidates from Septem ..

5 minutes ago

Etihad Credit Insurance partners with Mohammed Bin ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.