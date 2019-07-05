A meeting of the NATO-Russia Council (NRC) at the ambassadorial level will take place at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) A meeting of the NATO-Russia Council (NRC) at the ambassadorial level will take place at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels on Friday.

The NRC was created in line with the Declaration on NATO-Russia Relations: a New Quality, adopted on the sidelines of the Russia-NATO Summit, held in Rome in 2002. The mechanism was established instead of the Permanent Joint Council (PJC), which was founded as a forum in line with the 1997 Russia-NATO Founding Act on Mutual Relations, Cooperation and Security.

The council is a platform, whose goal is to boost relations between Russia and the North Atlantic alliance. The NRC allows Russia to communicate with all NATO members as equal partners while the PJC provided a "NATO+1" format of cooperation.

According to the Rome Declaration, the NRC provides a "mechanism for consultation, consensus-building, cooperation, joint decision, and joint action for NATO member states and Russia on a wide spectrum of security issues in the Euro-Atlantic region."

In line with the declaration, participants of the NATO-Russia Council "take joint decisions and will bear equal responsibility, individually and jointly, for their implementation."

The NRC activities focus on anti-terror struggle, crisis management, non-proliferation efforts, arms control, confidence-building measures, missile defense, sea search and rescue operations, military cooperation, defense reforms and civil emergencies. The NRC participants may agree on expanding the format's agenda.

Until 2014, NRC meetings at the level of ambassadors and military representatives were held at least once a month and were chaired by the NATO secretary general. Twice a year, the council held meetings at the level of foreign, defense ministers and chiefs of general staff. The NRC also sometimes organized summits between heads of state and government.

The council's Preparatory Committee held at least two meetings in a month to focus on the agenda for ambassadorial discussions as well as to monitor the NRC experts' activities.

The NATO-Russia Council includes more than 25 working groups, created for developing cooperation in key spheres of the Russia-NATO relations.

Despite fundamental differences in Russian and NATO positions on a number of issues - such as NATO expansion and US missile defense deployment in Europe - the format allowed Moscow and the alliance to achieve significant progress in dealing with common security threats, including terrorism, piracy, natural disasters, industrial accidents and the conflict in Afghanistan.

The NATO-Russia Council suspended its activities twice: in 2008 and 2014. In September 2008, the alliance unilaterally froze the cooperation format after the five-day war in South Ossetia where Russia supported the breakaway republic's resistance to the Georgian military offensive. The NRC resumed its activities in spring 2009.

In spring 2014, then NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen announced the bloc's decision to review cooperation with Russia following Crimea's decision to rejoin Russia. On April 1, 2014, NATO suspended all practical and military cooperation with Russia but left NRC channels of communication at the ambassadorial and higher levels open.

The first NRC meeting after 2014 suspension of activities was held at the alliance's initiative in 2016. The meetings between the NRC participating states' ambassadors were held in Brussels on April 20, July 13 and December 19, and focused on the situation in Ukraine, Afghanistan and NATO military build-up in Eastern Europe.

Three NRC meetings in 2017 - on March 30, July 13 and October 26 - had a similar agenda.

In 2018, the NRC held two meetings at the ambassadorial level in Brussels: on May 31 and October 31. The October meeting took place after Washington announced its plans to leave the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty. The talks also focused on the situation in Ukraine, Afghanistan, hybrid challenges, military activities, reciprocal transparency and risk reduction measures.

The so far only NRC meeting in 2019 was held on January 25. The diplomats exchanged opinions about several topics, including the situation in Ukraine and around the INF Treaty.