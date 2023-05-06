(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2023) About 2,000 anti-monarchists have gathered in Central London in Trafalgar Square to protest the coronation of Charles III, and the demonstrations are proceeding peacefully, media reported on Saturday.

The protesters are reportedly carrying placards and chanting "not my King", joined by the representatives of the Dutch, Norwegian and Swedish republican movements, The Guardian newspaper reported.

Later in the day, the Just Stop Oil environmental group said that around 20 of its members had been arrested in central London even though "no disruptive action was planned," claiming that the protesters only revealed branded T-shirts and flags with the name of the movement.

Some 20 animal activists of the Animal Rising group were also arrested at a training that was held "miles from the coronation," the movement said on Twitter.

Thousands of supporters of Scotland's independence participated in a protest in Glasgow and a similar demonstration took place in Wales, the Sky news broadcaster reported.

Human Rights Watch reportedly criticized the coronation arrests as "incredibly alarming."

The Metropolitan Police said on Saturday evening that law enforcers arrested over 50 people during the coronation day.

"A total of 52 arrests have been made today for offences including affray, public order offences, breach of the peace and conspiracy to cause a public nuisance. All of these people remain in custody," the statement read, adding that over 11,500 officers ensured public safety and security in central London.

The coronation took place amid the increase of anti-monarchist sentiment in the UK and the cost-of-living crisis.