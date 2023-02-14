UrduPoint.com

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan To Visit Turkey On Wednesday - Ankara

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2023 | 11:18 PM

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a visit to Turkey on Wednesday to express condolences in connection with the devastating earthquakes in the southeast of the country, Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a visit to Turkey on Wednesday to express condolences in connection with the devastating earthquakes in the southeast of the country, Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

This is Mirzoyan's second visit to Turkey, earlier he participated in the Diplomatic Forum in Antalya and held closed talks with his Turkish counterpart.

"On February 15, 2023, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will visit our country to show solidarity with Turkey and express condolences over the earthquakes that occurred in Kahramanmaras. After meeting with Minister (Mevlut) Cavusoglu in Ankara, Minister Mirzoyan will visit Adiyaman, where a search and rescue group from Armenia is also working," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

