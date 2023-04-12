Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov Discuss Clashes Between Armenia, Azerbaijan - Baku

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, held a phone conversation on Wednesday to discuss the recent border clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, held a phone conversation on Wednesday to discuss the recent border clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

At least seven troops were killed on Tuesday in a cross-border shootout between Armenia and Azerbaijan that took place near the mountain road that links Armenia to the Nagorno-Karabakh region, according to Yerevan and Baku. The two South Caucasus nations accused each other of shooting first.

"On April 12, a phone call took place between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Turkey, The ministers discussed the current situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. Cavusoglu expressed his condolences to Bayramov over the death of three Azerbaijani soldiers as a result of a provocation of the Armenian armed forces," the ministry said in a statement.

The top diplomats also discussed bilateral relations between Baku and Ankara, and multilateral issues, according to the statement.

Over the past several years, Armenia and Azerbaijan have had a series of armed border clashes. In September 2022, a new outbreak of hostilities between Yerevan and Baku broke out. Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other of shelling and reported losses in their ranks. In December 2022, the Lachin corridor, the only road that links Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh, was blocked by a group of Azerbaijanis described by Baku as environmental activists.

Yerevan and Baku started peace agreement negotiations last year. At the beginning of February 2023, Yerevan received new peace treaty proposals from Azerbaijan and started to examine them. In the meantime, the UN's main judicial body ruled in February that Azerbaijan must ensure unimpeded movement along the Lachin Corridor. Armenia, in turn, demanded that Azerbaijan "cease its orchestration and support" of the blockade.