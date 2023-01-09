UrduPoint.com

Azur Air Flight From Russia Makes Emergency Landing In India Due To Bomb Threat - Source

Umer Jamshaid Published January 09, 2023 | 11:25 PM

Azur Air Flight From Russia Makes Emergency Landing in India Due to Bomb Threat - Source

A plane of Russian air company Azur Air flying from Moscow to Goa has landed in the Indian state of Gujarat for security checks due to a report of an explosive device on board, a source in the Indian Ministry of Civil Aviation told Sputnik on Monday

"The plane landed in the state of Gujarat. An inspection is underway," the source said.

No one on board was injured, Azur Air's press service told Sputnik, adding that the airport security service would decide on the flight's resumption after examining the aircraft.

