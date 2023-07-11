Belgium Plans to Reach 2% Defense Spending by 2035 - Prime Minister

Open Menu

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) Belgium plans to reach defense spending at 2% level by 2035, fully supporting the corresponding NATO initiative, Belgium Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said before the beginning of the NATO summit in Vilnius.

"We have been very clear about our 2% by 2035. With regard to the current initiative of a minimum of 2%, we fully support that," De Croo said.

The NATO summit in Lithuania from Tuesday to Wednesday is expected to approve a decision on a new benchmark for defense spending by member countries at a minimum of 2% of GDP.

Latter in the day, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Germany would increase defense spending to 2% of the country's GDP in 2024 in accordance with the criteria set by NATO.

"Germany will spend 2% of its GDP on defense next year thanks to the budget and a special fund. This will be achieved," Scholz told reporters on the sidelines of the Vilnius summit.

The chancellor added that the government was planning to maintain the level of defense spending for a long time.

Germany, like many other countries in Europe, is currently reviewing its defense policy following the launch of a Russian military operation in Ukraine. The commitment to increase military spending to 2% of GDP is enshrined in Germany's national security strategy adopted in June.

