Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi will next week visit Australia and New Zealand, officials said Thursday, with the diplomatic blitz expected to focus on easing trade.

Wang's visit to Australia, his first as foreign minister since 2017, comes as the two countries have begun to resolve simmering trade disputes, despite recent sparring over human rights and China's growing clout in the Pacific region.

"I think it is a good thing that Wang Yi is visiting," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told reporters Thursday, citing "significant progress" in removing trade impediments.

New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters said Wang would also be visiting Wellington.

"We look forward to re-engaging with Foreign Minister Wang Yi and discussing the full breadth of the bilateral relationship, which is one of New Zealand's most important and complex."

China's top diplomat is scheduled to hold "strategic dialogue" talks with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong in Canberra on March 20.

"We seek to cooperate with China where we can, disagree where we must, and engage in our national interest," Wong said in a statement.

Australia's trade relations with China have improved since Albanese's center-left Labor Party won power in 2022, adopting a less confrontational tone than the previous conservative government.

China had imposed tariffs and trade barriers on key Australian exports in 2020, retaliating after Canberra barred Huawei from 5G contracts and then called for a probe into the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Beijing's foreign ministry said Wang's visits would be "a prelude to high-level exchanges between China and the two countries this year".

Wang "will have extensive and in-depth exchange of views with foreign ministers and leaders of the two countries on bilateral relations as well as international and regional issues", ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a press briefing.

"China looks forward to working with the two countries to implement the consensus reached by the two countries' leaders, strengthen strategic communication, enhance mutual trust, (and) deepen exchanges and cooperation."