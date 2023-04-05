Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Dozens Of Palestinians Injured In Clashes With Israeli Forces At Al-Aqsa Mosque - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2023 | 09:44 PM

Dozens of Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Forces at Al-Aqsa Mosque - Reports

Dozens of Palestinians were injured during clashes with Israeli forces at Al-Aqsa Mosque in the city of Jerusalem, Palestinian news agency WAFA reported on Tuesday, citing sources

CAIRO/GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Dozens of Palestinians were injured during clashes with Israeli forces at Al-Aqsa Mosque in the city of Jerusalem, Palestinian news agency WAFA reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

According to the report, Israeli forces stormed the mosque prayer hall on Tuesday evening and attacked the Palestinians, using stun grenades, gas, rubber bullets, batons and stocks of rifles.

Palestine Center for Prisoners Studies director Riyad Al-Ashqar told journalists that the Israeli forces detained over 200 Palestinians during the raid. He said that many of them were taken to an Israeli military base in the town of Anata in the governorate of Jerusalem.

"A number of the wounded at Al-Aqsa Mosque in need of urgent treatment," he said, adding that Israel refuses to provide them with medical care or transfer them to hospitals.

Palestinian media reported that protests were initiated in several cities in the West Bank following the raid.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said that what happened at Al-Aqsa Mosque was "a great crime against the worshipers."

Jordan's Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the Israeli raid.

Egypt has strongly condemned the Israeli raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque and demanded that all attacks on worshipers be immediately ceased, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday morning, April 5, the Arab Republic of Egypt strongly condemns Israeli forces' storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque, followed by flagrant attacks, which resulted in many casualties among worshipers," the foreign ministry said.

According to the statement, Egypt demands that all attacks on worshipers be immediately ceased. The ministry added that such actions on the part of Israel could undermine the peace efforts in which Egypt participates together with regional and international partners.

Related Topics

Injured Prime Minister Israel Egypt Bank Jerusalem April Stocks Gas Prayer Mosque Media All Arab

Recent Stories

Pakistan strongly condemn Israel police attack on ..

Pakistan strongly condemn Israel police attack on Palestinian worshipers in Al A ..

10 seconds ago
 UN chief slams Taliban ban on Afghan women working ..

UN chief slams Taliban ban on Afghan women working for UN; calls for revocation

4 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders holds iftar for Malaysian ..

Muslim Council of Elders holds iftar for Malaysian religious leaders

16 minutes ago
 PAC directs authorities to conduct DAC

PAC directs authorities to conduct DAC

4 minutes ago
 Pak-China marine cooperation must to eradicate by- ..

Pak-China marine cooperation must to eradicate by-catch, raise income

11 minutes ago
 Special Assistant to KP Caretaker Chief Minister M ..

Special Assistant to KP Caretaker Chief Minister Malik Mehr Elahi assumes charge ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.