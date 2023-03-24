Earthquake in Northwestern Iran Injures at Least 104 People - Reports

A 5.3 magnitude earthquake in the northwestern Iranian province of West Azerbaijan has injured at least 104 people, who are currently receiving medical assistance, Amir Abbas Jafari, the director general of crisis management in West Azerbaijan province, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) A 5.3 magnitude earthquake in the northwestern Iranian province of West Azerbaijan has injured at least 104 people, who are currently receiving medical assistance, Amir Abbas Jafari, the director general of crisis management in West Azerbaijan province, said on Friday.

The number of those wounded in the earthquake has increased to 104 people, Jafari said, adding that several buildings have been damaged and that the scale of damage was being estimated, the IRIB news agency reported.

Earlier in the day, Iranian news agency Tasnim reported, citing the local emergency department's chief, that 82 people have been injured in the earthquake.

The report said that 70 people applied for medical help in the city of Salmas, with 60 of them already receiving medical assistance. Another 12 people were injured in the city of Khoy, with seven of them already discharged from the hospital while five are still receiving treatment, the report said.

The earthquake was recorded on Friday at 03:17 GMT and occurred 17 kilometers (10.5 miles) south of Khoy, with its seismic origin located at a depth of 43 kilometers.