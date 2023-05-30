EU May Take Measures Against Poland Over 'Russian Influence' Committee Law - Commission

The European Union is examining Poland's decision to set up a commission to investigate alleged Russian influence on the country's internal security between 2007 and 2022, which is believed to be capable of extrajudicially depriving citizens of the right to be elected to public office, EU Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) The European Union is examining Poland's decision to set up a commission to investigate alleged Russian influence on the country's internal security between 2007 and 2022, which is believed to be capable of extrajudicially depriving citizens of the right to be elected to public office, EU Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Polish President Andrzej Duda signed the law establishing the commission. Duda also said he would initiate the creation of a similar committee at the EU level.

"We have a special concern now about the situation in Poland with the creation by law of a special committee able to deprive citizens, individuals from their right to be elected in public function, public office. It will be possible to do that without legislative decision, without any judicial review, so it is a special concern, and the Commission will analyze the legislation, but we will not hesitate to take measures if it is needed," Reynders said ahead of the EU General Affairs Council.

The European Commission said in a statement released Tuesday that Brussels was "very concerned" by the adoption of the controversial law.

"This new law raises concerns that it could be used to affect the possibility of individuals to run for public office, without fair trial ... The European Commission is currently analysing this new law and will not hesitate to take immediate action as necessary," it said.

The committee will consist of nine members who will be appointed or dismissed by the Polish Sejm, the lower house of parliament, and is expected to investigate alleged Russian influence on Poland's internal security between 2007 and 2022. The committee will also be tasked with investigating the activities of Polish state officials and top managers whose actions could harm Poland's interests during the same period.

Last week, the law was passed by the Polish parliament with a narrow majority. The legislation was sent to the upper house of parliament, the Senate, for approval and was initially rejected, but the veto was overridden by the lower house.