UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former French Defense Minister Sylvie Goulard Over EU Fake Jobs Scandal - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 11:53 AM

Former French Defense Minister Sylvie Goulard Over EU Fake Jobs Scandal - Reports

Former French Defense Minister Sylvie Goulard was charged with the alleged embezzlement of public funds in the employment of the European Parliament assistants, in a case often referred to as "the EU fake jobs scandal," France Info broadcaster reported on Monday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) Former French Defense Minister Sylvie Goulard was charged with the alleged embezzlement of public funds in the employment of the European Parliament assistants, in a case often referred to as "the EU fake jobs scandal," France Info broadcaster reported on Monday.

The official is a member of the centrist Democratic Movement (MoDem) Party, which is aligned with French President Emmanuel Macron's La Republique En Marche! Goulard was a member of the European Parliament from 2009 to 2017.

In June 2017, an investigation on the breach of trust and concealment of the breach of trust against the MoDem started after former party member Jean-Luc Benhamias, sent a letter to the prosecution, claiming that he was partly paid in 2010-2011 with EU parliament funds for work that he in fact did for the party.

Several representatives of MoDem were indicted or investigated amid the fake jobs scandal, including Goulard and former justice minister Alexandre Nardella.

The scandal prompted Goulard, who denied all allegations, to resign as defense minister, barely a month into the job. She has served as a deputy governor of the French central bank since then.

Goulard agreed to pay back $50,000 to the European Parliament, money equivalent to eight months of the salary of one of her assistants, for whom ex-minister could not provide proof of work.

Despite the investigation, Macron still appointed Goulard as France's new EU Commissioner in summer and did not agree with European Parliament's vote against her in October.

Related Topics

Scandal Governor Parliament Vote France Job Bank Money June October 2017 All From Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Zardari moves bail petition before NAB court on me ..

7 minutes ago

S. Korea voices regret over Japan's failure to rec ..

16 minutes ago

Stunned residents return after IS losses in east A ..

16 minutes ago

Two injured after smoke grenade explodes in Jakart ..

16 minutes ago

NASA finds Indian Moon lander with help of amateur ..

16 minutes ago

Opposition needs to show maturity in politics: Mia ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.