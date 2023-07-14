Open Menu

Former South African President Zuma Getting Medical Treatment In Moscow - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan Published July 14, 2023 | 11:09 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) Former President of the Republic of South Africa Jacob Zuma, who has been sentenced to jail, is currently receiving medical care in Moscow and is expected to return home next week, his spokesperson, Mzwanele Manyi, told the News24 outlet on Friday.

"He went for medical check ups. He has not been feeling well," Manyi told the South African news website, confirming that Zuma was in Moscow.

The outlet, citing sources familiar with the arrangements for the former president's trip, wrote that he flew commercially to Russia on Monday, accompanied by six VIP guards paid for by the state. He is expected to return to South Africa next week.

The media outlet reported that since his alleged poisoning in 2014 Zuma has relied on the Russian healthcare system.

Later in the day, the ex-president's Jacob G Zuma Foundation issued a statement, confirming that Zuma went for Russia for medical treatment.

"The JGZ Foundation has noted the media reports and speculations about the recent trip of our patron to the Republic of Russia.

The foundation confirms that H.E. President Zuma travelled to Russia last week for health reasons, and he will be returning to the country once his doctors have completed their treatment," the statement read.

The foundation added that although the trip was private, it was not secret, and the former president and his team traveled on a commercial flight "full of passengers."

On Thursday, the Constitutional Court of South Africa dismissed an appeal seeking that Zuma stay out of prison, and upheld a ruling that the former president must complete his jail term, the media added.

In 2021, Zuma faced 16 charges of bribery and fraud in connection with the acquisition of fighter jets and patrol boats during his term as vice-president back in the late 1990s. He was also charged with disrespect of the court and sentenced to 15 months of incarceration. In summer 2021, he started serving his sentence, but was released on medical parole two months later.

