Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson May Get Over $7Mln for Publishing Autobiography - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has signed a deal to write his autobiography which is expected to bring him more than 6 million Pounds ($7.3 million), media reported on Tuesday.

The rights to publish the memoir have been bought by HarperCollins publishing house, but neither the title nor the release date have yet been announced, the Independent newspaper said.

The politician's wife, Carrie Johnson, is also reportedly writing a book, though no further details have been revealed yet.

Johnson will not be the first UK prime minister to publish an autobiography, the newspaper said. Tony Blair, who was in office from 1997-2007, reportedly received 4.6 million pounds for writing his memoir, and David Cameron, who served as UK prime minister from 2010-2016, was payed 1.5 million pounds. Margaret Thatcher, who became UK prime minister in 1979, allegedly received 3.5 million pounds for a two-book autobiography she wrote after stepping down in 1990, according to the report.

HarperCollins publishing director Arabella Pike said that Johnson's autobiography will be "like no other," the newspaper reported.

The former UK prime minister's autobiography will not be the only book about his time in office. In November 2022, former UK Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said that she would write a book about Johnson's "dramatic downfall." According to media reports, Dorries has already begun work on a book that will be published in 2023 under the title "The Political Assassination of Boris Johnson."

On July 7, 2022, Johnson announced his intention to step down as UK prime minister due to accusations of violating COVID-19 regulations and sexual assault claims against Government Deputy Chief Whip Christopher Pincher, whom he had personally vetted. In September, Liz Truss was elected to replace Johnson, but then resigned after only 44 days in office, with Rishi Sunak becoming the new prime minister.