UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Chancellor Angela Merke Feeling Well, Plans To Attend G20 Summit In Japan - Government Press Service

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 01:50 PM

German Chancellor Angela Merke Feeling Well, Plans to Attend G20 Summit in Japan - Government Press Service

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is feeling well and planning to attend the G20 summit in Japan, the government press service told Sputnik Thursday, after the chancellor could be seen on the video shaking

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) German Chancellor Angela Merkel is feeling well and planning to attend the G20 summit in Japan, the government press service told Sputnik Thursday, after the chancellor could be seen on the video shaking.

"Yes, she is feeling well ...

The meetings will be as scheduled, the chancellor is planning to fly out to Japan and take part in the G20 summit," the press service representative said.

Merkel could be seen shaking earlier in June as well when she was welcoming Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the sweltering heat in Berlin.

Related Topics

German Berlin Japan Angela Merkel June Government

Recent Stories

Five dacoits arrested in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues ..

2 minutes ago

No unannounced load shedding in Astore: EE

2 minutes ago

535 'phone walkers' killed by Dhaka trains

9 minutes ago

Kingfisher poaches Carrefour's Asia boss as new CE ..

9 minutes ago

Kyrgyz parliament votes to strip ex-president's im ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.