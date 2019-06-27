German Chancellor Angela Merke Feeling Well, Plans to Attend G20 Summit in Japan - Government Press Service

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) German Chancellor Angela Merkel is feeling well and planning to attend the G20 summit in Japan, the government press service told Sputnik Thursday, after the chancellor could be seen on the video shaking.

The meetings will be as scheduled, the chancellor is planning to fly out to Japan and take part in the G20 summit," the press service representative said.

Merkel could be seen shaking earlier in June as well when she was welcoming Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the sweltering heat in Berlin.