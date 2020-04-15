German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas criticized on Wednesday US President Donald Trump's decision to halt US funding for the World Health Organization (WHO), calling for contribution to the global coronavirus response effort instead of accusations

"Announcing someone as guilty does not help. The virus knows no borders. We must cooperate closely on the fight against COVID-19.

Strengthening the United Nations, most importantly, the WHO that lacks funding � for example, through developing and distributing test and vaccination systems � would be one of the best possible ways to contribute," Maas wrote on Twitter.

Trump announced late on Tuesday that he had instructed his administration to suspend funding for the WHO, which he accuses of "severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the virus."