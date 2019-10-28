Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh to Visit Russia in First Week of November - Source

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will pay a visit to Russia in the first week of November for participating in a meeting of the bilateral intergovernmental commission for defense cooperation, a source in the Indian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Monday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will pay a visit to Russia in the first week of November for participating in a meeting of the bilateral intergovernmental commission for defense cooperation, a source in the Indian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Monday.

"Singh's visit will be held during the first week of November, on November 5 presumably. He will take part in [a meeting of] the Russian-Indian defense cooperation commission," the source said.

This will be Singh's first visit to Russia since his appointment to the post in late May, the source specified.

According to the source, the agenda of the visit will be tight, as the Indian defense minister is expected to hold many meetings in Russia.