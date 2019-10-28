UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh To Visit Russia In First Week Of November - Source

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 04:43 PM

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh to Visit Russia in First Week of November - Source

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will pay a visit to Russia in the first week of November for participating in a meeting of the bilateral intergovernmental commission for defense cooperation, a source in the Indian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Monday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will pay a visit to Russia in the first week of November for participating in a meeting of the bilateral intergovernmental commission for defense cooperation, a source in the Indian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Monday.

"Singh's visit will be held during the first week of November, on November 5 presumably. He will take part in [a meeting of] the Russian-Indian defense cooperation commission," the source said.

This will be Singh's first visit to Russia since his appointment to the post in late May, the source specified.

According to the source, the agenda of the visit will be tight, as the Indian defense minister is expected to hold many meetings in Russia.

Related Topics

India Russia Visit May November Post

Recent Stories

Punjab govt files appeal against acquittal of accu ..

12 minutes ago

EU approves Brexit extension up to January 31

6 minutes ago

Earthquake shakes Mirpur city, no casualties or da ..

6 minutes ago

ICCI for focusing on development of marble Industr ..

6 minutes ago

Protestors in Canada raise voice for Kashmiri huma ..

6 minutes ago

Russian Gov't Tasks Defense Ministry With Signing ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.