Indian Home Minister Amit Shah Urges Medics To Refrain From Protesting Amid COVID-19 Epidemic

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 04:01 PM

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday called on the Indian Medical Association (IMA) to refrain from protesting against the maltreatment of medical professionals during the COVID-19 epidemic

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Indian Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday called on the Indian Medical Association (IMA) to refrain from protesting against the maltreatment of medical professionals during the COVID-19 epidemic.

On Monday, the IMA demanded an immediate cessation of violence and abuse against medical workers following a series of attacks on doctors and nurses, as well as a refusal to allow the cremation of one of the doctors who had died from the disease. The association said that the country's medical personnel will light candles on Wednesday evening as a sign of protest.

"Safety and dignity of our doctors at their work place is non-negotiable.

It is our collective responsibility to ensure conducive atmosphere for them at all times. I have assured doctors that [Prime Minister Narendra] Modi govt is committed to their cause and appealed to reconsider their proposed protest," Shah wrote on Twitter.

He noted that he had discussed the situation with Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and the IMA members.

"The way our doctors are performing their duties in these testing times is exceptional. I urge every Indian to cooperate with doctors in this fight against COVID-19," he added.

According to the country's Health Ministry, India has 15,474 active COVID-19 cases, along with 3,869 recoveries and 640 deaths.

