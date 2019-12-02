A special session of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) General Conference approved on Monday the appointment of Rafael Grossi, Argentina's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, as the next director general of the UN nuclear watchdog

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) A special session of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) General Conference approved on Monday the appointment of Rafael Grossi, Argentina's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, as the next director general of the UN nuclear watchdog.

In late July, then-IAEA's director general, Yukiya Amano, passed away, necessitating an election of a new head of the organization.

Grossi, who will be the first Latin American to hold the post, was elected to become the agency's next chief by the IAEA board of Directors in late October after rounds of official and unofficial votes.

He was running against acting Director General of IAEA Cornel Feruta, Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization Lassina Zerbo and head of the Slovak Nuclear Regulatory Authority Marta Ziakova.

Grossi's four-year term will begin on Tuesday. He has become the sixth head of the IAEA since the agency was founded in 1957.