International Industrial Trade Fair Innoprom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) The Innoprom-2019 International Industrial Fair kicks off in the Russian Ural city of Yekaterinburg on Monday.

Innoprom is the main industrial, trading and export platform in Russia. The fair is organized by the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade and has been held annually in Yekaterinburg since 2010. About 80 percent of the exhibition's visitors are buyers from around the world, and specialists from industrial enterprises who make decisions about introducing new products and technologies.

Innoprom is one of the largest international trading platforms and one of the main instruments for exporting Russian industrial goods.

The Primary goal of the exhibition is to combine efforts of the largest Russian and foreign companies, small- and medium-sized innovative firms, financial institutions, government, researchers, and expert communities in order to implement and commercialize new technologies and developments.

In addition to the exhibition program, there is a business program that includes discussions on the future of the global industry, direct contacts with business leaders and heads of government agencies, and effective b2b communication with the participation of manufacturers, investors and buyers.

Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov is the chairman of the exhibition's Organizing Committee, while the governor of the Sverdlovsk Region, where Yekaterinburg is located, Yevgeny Kuyvashev, is the body's vice president.

The industrial exhibition was held for the first time in 2010 under the name "Ural International Exhibition and Forum of Industry and Innovations 'Innoprom-2010.'" The event was attended by over 500 companies from 30 countries, and a total of 21 agreements worth 43.2 billion rubles ($680.8 million) were signed. In addition, innovative developments of Russian and foreign manufacturers in the fields of machine and machine-tool building, energy efficiency, transportation, medicine, and information technologies were showcased.

Since 2011, Innoprom has been held at a specially built international exhibition complex called Yekaterinburg-Expo.

Innoprom acquired the status of international Federal exhibition in 2013.

Each year, the event's exposition and business program are dedicated to a particular theme. From 2014-2018 the themes were Intelligent Industry, Industrial Efficiency, Industrial Net, Smart Manufacturing and Digital Manufacturing.

This year, the main theme will be Digital Manufacturing: Integrated Solutions.

Since 2015, Innoprom has been organized with a partner country. China, India, Japan, and South Korea acted in this capacity in previous years. This year, Russia partnered with Turkey, whose national exposition will cover 3,000 square meters (32,291 square feet). The Innoprom business program will include the Russia-Turkey Industrial Forum.

The National Industrial Award Industria, which was founded in 2014 by the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade, is awarded annually during the exhibition. Russian company Monocrystal, the world's largest manufacturer of synthetic sapphire for the LED industry and consumer electronics, received the Industria award in 2018.

Innoprom-2018 was attended by 600 companies from 20 countries: Belarus, China, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, India, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Slovakia, South Korea, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States. Out of these nations, eight presented their national expositions. A total of 107 countries sent exhibitors, delegates, guests of honor and business representatives to last year's forum.

In 2018, 813 prototypes of robotics and machine building prototypes presented, which is more than doubled compared with the previous year.

A specialized exhibition of metalworking and welding equipment, Innoprom-Metalworking, was launched at Innoprom-2018.

Last year, Innoprom was attended by 46,000 people, 76 percent of whom were experts and professionals, and resulted in over 100 contracts and agreements being signed.

In 2019, the Innoprom International Industrial Fair will be held from July 8-11.

Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.