UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Chief Economist Urges Countries To Avoid Distorted Trade Policies

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 03:33 PM

International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief economist urges countries to avoid distorted trade policies

Trade tensions have so far not significantly affected global current account imbalances, but are weighing on global investment and growth, a chief economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Wednesday, urging all countries to avoid policies that distort trade

Washington (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Trade tensions have so far not significantly affected global current account imbalances, but are weighing on global investment and growth, a chief economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Wednesday, urging all countries to avoid policies that distort trade.

"Recent bilateral trade actions have had no discernible impact on the global imbalances as external imbalances reflect macro policies that affect aggregate saving and investment," Gita Gopinath said at a press conference about the IMF's newly released External Sector Report, an annual assessment of currencies and external surpluses and deficits of major economies.

The economist highlighted the impact of trade tensions, noting that higher tariffs have been associated with increased prices for consumers and have been weighing on global trade investment and growth, eroding confidence and disrupting global supply chains.

"It is imperative that all countries avoid policies that distort trade," Gopinath said.

Following the global financial crisis, overall current account surpluses and deficits fell sharply from about 6 percent of global GDP in 2007 to about 3.

5 percent in 2013. Since then, global current account imbalances have declined slightly to 3 percent of world GDP in 2018, the report showed.

Countries with excess current account deficits, like Britain and the United States, should adopt or continue with growth-friendly fiscal consolidation, while those with excess current account surpluses, like Germany and South Korea, should use fiscal space to boost public infrastructure investment and potential growth, Gopinath said.

The IMF chief economist said both deficit and surplus countries should focus on tackling the underlying macro and structural sources of imbalances instead of resorting to distorted trade actions, calling for "carefully tailored and sequenced structural policies.""Countries should work jointly toward reviving liberalization efforts and strengthening the rule-based multilateral trade system that has served the global economy well over the past 75 years," Gopinath said.

Related Topics

IMF World Germany South Korea United States 2018 All From

Recent Stories

Pak Suzuki not going to cut production

11 minutes ago

Following Shahid Khaqan, NAB to arrest Miftah Isma ..

37 minutes ago

NAB arrests Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in LNG case

1 hour ago

Emirates partners with West Asian Football Federat ..

1 hour ago

Vivo Launches Y7s - an Affordable Midranger With 4 ..

1 hour ago

OIC welcomes Khartoum political transition deal an ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.