Open Menu

Iran, Kenya Sign 5 Cooperation Documents As Raisi Kicks Off Africa Tour

Sumaira FH Published July 12, 2023 | 09:33 PM

Iran, Kenya Sign 5 Cooperation Documents as Raisi Kicks Off Africa Tour

Iran and Kenya signed five cooperation documents during Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's visit to Nairobi on Wednesday, the Iranian government said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) Iran and Kenya signed five cooperation documents during Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's visit to Nairobi on Wednesday, the Iranian government said.

"With the presence of the presidents of Iran and Kenya, 5 cooperation documents were signed between the two countries in the fields of communications, mining, fisheries, tourism and other sectors," the Iranian government said on Twitter.

At a joint press conference with Kenyan President William Ruto, Raisi said, as cited by the Tasnim news agency, that he saw potential for expanding cooperation and would want a ten-fold increase in the level of bilateral relations as a first step.

He was cited as saying that Iran could share with Kenya its expertise in such fields as petrochemicals, agriculture, science and technology.

"We can also have cooperation in the areas of health, medical equipment and pharmaceuticals," the Iranian president was quoted as saying.

For his part, Ruto said, as cited by Iran's IRNA news agency, that Kenya welcomes Iranian investors and businesspeople with open arms. The agreement was reached that Iran would set up a car assembly plant in Kenya and produce Iranian cars for selling them in the African country under Swahili Names, he was also quoted as saying.

Kenya was the first leg of Raisi's three-day tour in Africa. The Iranian president has already left for Uganda and will also visit Zimbabwe. Iranian media reported that Raisi would be the first Iranian president to visit the African continent over the past 11 years.

Related Topics

Assembly Africa Technology Iran Twitter Agriculture Visit Car Nairobi Zimbabwe Kenya Uganda Media Government Agreement Share

Recent Stories

Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori visits SSU headquart ..

Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori visits SSU headquarters

23 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif felicitate ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Uzbek President Mirziyoyev o ..

23 minutes ago
 DG for formulating master planning of Balochistan ..

DG for formulating master planning of Balochistan coastal line

23 minutes ago
 Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) ensures max ..

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) ensures maximum facilities to customers: ..

23 minutes ago
 US Crude Oil Balance Up Nearly 6Mln Barrels Last W ..

US Crude Oil Balance Up Nearly 6Mln Barrels Last Week, Most in 4 Weeks - EIA

23 minutes ago
 Canada Announces $410Mln in New Funding, Projects ..

Canada Announces $410Mln in New Funding, Projects for Kiev at NATO Summit - Trud ..

29 minutes ago
Dutch Minister of Justice Announces Bid for Leader ..

Dutch Minister of Justice Announces Bid for Leadership of VVD to Succeed Rutte

29 minutes ago
 Wray Tells Congress FBI Not Engaged in Censorship ..

Wray Tells Congress FBI Not Engaged in Censorship of Social Media Platforms

29 minutes ago
 Training of Ukrainian Pilots on F-16 Jets to Take ..

Training of Ukrainian Pilots on F-16 Jets to Take 6-8 Months - Dutch Defense Min ..

24 minutes ago
 G7 Declaration Allows to Provide Weapons to Kiev, ..

G7 Declaration Allows to Provide Weapons to Kiev, To Impose Sanctions on Russia ..

24 minutes ago
 Minister express concern over unavailability of fu ..

Minister express concern over unavailability of funds in Info department

24 minutes ago
 FESCO distribution system being upgraded speedily: ..

FESCO distribution system being upgraded speedily: Tahsin Awan

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World