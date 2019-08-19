Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif Pay Visit to Paris, Date Uncertain Yet - Ministry Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif may pay a short visit to the French capital of Paris, the Iranian Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Abbas Mousavi, said on Monday.

"Perhaps, Zarif will pay a short visit to Paris," Mousavi said at a briefing, without providing any information about the possible date of the visit.

Meanwhile, Zarif starts on Monday his tour across Scandinavia, during which he will pay visits to Finland, Sweden and Norway.