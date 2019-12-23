Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif Visits Oman for Talks on Regional Tensions - Iranian Foreign Ministry

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has traveled to the Omani capital of Muscat to hold negotiations with the country's officials on developments in the Middle East region, Iran's Foreign Ministry said on Monday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has traveled to the Omani capital of Muscat to hold negotiations with the country's officials on developments in the middle East region, Iran's Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif left for the Omani capital of Muscat for bilateral consultations with the Omani officials to discuss the latest developments," the ministry said in a statement.

In early December, Omani Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah met with his Iranian counterpart in Tehran and suggested holding a conference aimed at reducing tensions in the Middle East, including the conflict in Yemen.

Zarif, in his turn, stated that Tehran supported any initiative intended to calm tensions in the region.

Tehran has long advocated for establishing a permanent regional forum to promote dialogue between Middle Eastern countries.

In September, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani unveiled the Hormuz Peace Initiative at the 74th UN General Assembly and expressed the country's readiness to work on it together with the United Nations. The plan seeks to establish security and maritime safety in the Strait of Hormuz, and the neighboring Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman in the wake of high-profile security incidents there.