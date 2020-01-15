- Home
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif Says Tehran Interested In Decreasing Military Spending To Restore Hope In Mideast
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 02:07 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Wednedsay that Tehran was interested in decreasing its military expenditure to bring back hope to the middle Eastern region.
"Iran is all for reduction of military expenditure.
We are all for arms control in the region. And this can all be part of a package that we call 'hope,' because we need hope in this region," Zarif said in New Delhi at the Raisina Dialogue conference.
He added that hope was needed in order to return the diaspora of "very capable" young people back to Iran.