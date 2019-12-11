Iranian Minister of Information and Communications Technology Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi Says Country Repelled Major Cyberattack

UrduPoint.com
Iranian Minister of Information and Communications Technology Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi said on Wednesday that the country had repelled a major cyberattack on national infrastructure

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) Iranian Minister of Information and Communications Technology Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi said on Wednesday that the country had repelled a major cyberattack on national infrastructure.

"I cannot tell you about details, but we have faced an organized cyberattack on the infrastructure of the country, which was carried out with the state support.

The attack was quite extensive," the minister said, according to a video available on the government's information portal, and added that the attack was repelled.

The minister did not name the date of the attack nor the responsible parties.

Iran has implemented mechanisms to help cut itself off from the global internet but remains internally cohesive in case there is a cyberattack from abroad. The system was built after a 2010 malware attack against Iran's nuclear facilities.

