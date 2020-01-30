Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Says Russian-Israeli Relations 'Stronger Than Ever Before'

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised on Thursday the current state of relations with Moscow, pointing to Russian President Vladimir Putin's role in this.

"I would like to say that the relationship between Israel and Russia is stronger and better than ever before.

I would like to thank you, Mr. President, for your personal role, for your leadership in this and other issues," Netanyahu said at his meeting with Putin in Moscow.

Netanyahu also thanked the Russian president for all the bilateral meetings, adding that the ongoing visit to the Russian capital symbolized further strengthening of the relations.