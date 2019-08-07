UrduPoint.com
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Assures Pentagon Chief Of Strength Of Tokyo-Washington Alliance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 01:26 PM



Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe received on Wednesday US Defense Secretary Mark Esper and assured him that the Japan-US security alliance had never been stronger

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe received on Wednesday US Defense Secretary Mark Esper and assured him that the Japan-US security alliance had never been stronger.

"The Japan-US alliance is stronger than ever before. I hope to further strengthen it and enhance our defense capabilities and continue our cooperation toward realizing a free and open Indo-Pacific region," Abe told Esper, as quoted by the NHK broadcaster.

Esper, on his part, said that Washington was committed to finish the process of the North Korean denuclearization and supported Japan's aspiration to discover the fate of the Japanese nationals kidnapped by North Korean intelligence services in the 1970s and 1980s.

Esper also asked Abe to consider taking part in a coalition to protect maritime ways in the Strait of Hormuz.

Later in the day, the Pentagon chief met with Japanese Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya and the sides reaffirmed commitment to coordinate policies on North Korea's complete denuclearization.

Esper is on a tour across the Asia-Pacific region including Australia, New Zealand, Mongolia and South Korea. On August 9, he is expected to meet with his South Korean counterpart, Jeong Kyeong, in Seoul.

