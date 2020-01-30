UrduPoint.com
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe May Attend Moscow's Victory Day Celebrations In May - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 11:44 AM

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said that he is considering the possibility of visiting Moscow in May to attend the celebrations to mark the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II, media reported on Thursday

According to Japan's Kyodo news agency, Abe is willing to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In a congratulatory New Year telegram to Abe in December, Putin expressed confidence that 2020 would contribute to Russian-Japanese rapprochement and that he would be glad to see Abe at the Victory Day celebrations this year.

