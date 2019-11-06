Iran is starting the fourth round of reducing its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) by beginning to use uranium-enrichment centrifuges at the underground Fordow facility, as the European signatories failed to honor their commitments to save the deal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Iran is starting the fourth round of reducing its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) by beginning to use uranium-enrichment centrifuges at the underground Fordow facility, as the European signatories failed to honor their commitments to save the deal.

On July 14, 2015, Iran and six international mediators China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States reached a historic agreement, the JCPOA, which is commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal, aimed at preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

The deal provides for the gradual lifting of the economic and financial sanctions imposed on Iran by the United Nations Security Council, the United States and the European Union in exchange for Tehran's guarantees that the country's nuclear program would remain peaceful.

Under the JCPOA, Iran agreed to accept long-term restrictions on all uranium enrichment activities, as well as research and development in this area for eight years.

In particular, Iran was required to start phasing out its IR-1 centrifuges, which used to enrich uranium a nuclear weapons component over a 10-year period.

In this context, Tehran pledged to keep no more than 5,060 IR-1 centrifuges at the Natanz enrichment facility and promised that excess centrifuges and enrichment-related infrastructure would be kept under the watchful eye of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The deal allows Iran to keep carrying out research and development activities related to the IR-4, IR-5, IR-6 and IR-8 centrifuges without accumulating enriched uranium. The JCPOA permits the country to test up to 30 IR-6 and IR-8 centrifuges after the deal has been in place for eight and a half years.

Tehran is also obligated to carry out its uranium enrichment activities, including research and development, exclusively at the Natanz facility.

At the same time, Iran was made to convert its fuel enrichment facility in Fordow into a nuclear, physics and technology center. Tehran also promised to reduce its stockpile of low-enriched uranium to 300 kilograms (661 Pounds) and maintain that level for 15 years.

The deal stipulates that excess amounts of uranium must be sold and delivered to a foreign buyer in exchange for natural uranium.

All remaining uranium oxide enriched to between 5 and 20 percent is to be used to produce fuel for the Tehran Research Reactor.

Iran was required to redesign and rebuild a heavy-water reactor in Arak, based on an agreed conceptual design project, using fuel enriched up to 3.67 percent and in such a way that it would not be capable of producing any weapons-grade plutonium. The reactor is to support nuclear research for peaceful purposes and radioisotope production for medical and industrial purposes. All spent nuclear fuel from Arak must be exported outside of Iran during the reactor's entire lifetime.

Iran was not to build additional heavy-water reactors or accumulate heavy water for 15 years and all excess volumes should be exported to the international market, along with all spent nuclear fuel from all future and existing nuclear power and research reactors.

According to the text of the JCPOA, Iran gives the IAEA permission to implement transparency measures, which include a long-term IAEA presence in Iran, IAEA monitoring of uranium ore and uranium concentrate that is processed and produced by all Iranian enterprises for 25 years, surveillance of centrifuge rotors and bellows for 20 years, the use of IAEA approved and certified modern technologies, and others.

On July 20, 2015, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted resolution 2231, endorsing the JCPOA.

The IAEA board of Governors held an urgent session on December 15, 2015, and adopted a resolution prepared by six international mediators guided by the Russian draft. The resolution lays the legal basis for the IAEA verification activities for the JCPOA period.

On October 18, 2015, the JCPOA came into force. The practical implementation of the nuclear deal began on January 16, 2016.

This was made possible thanks to the IAEA report confirming that Tehran had brought its nuclear program in line with the Plan of Action.

In particular, Iran reduced its uranium enrichment capacity at the Natanz plant to 5,060 centrifuges, dismantled all other centrifuges and related infrastructure, placing them into storage under IAEA supervision. The reserves of uranium enriched to 5 percent were reduced to the limit of 300 kilograms (over 660 pounds), and a surplus of uranium was shipped to Russia. Iran also dismantled the active zone of an unfinished heavy water reactor in Arak.

In response to Iran's implementation of these nuclear measures, the UN Security Council revoked all acting resolutions concerning Iran, however some restrictive measures remained in place through a separate annex to resolution 2231. Actions were also taken to lift UN primarily financial sanctions that targeted Iran's nuclear program, but also those which affected the interests of third countries, and restrictive measures by the European Union.

UN Security Council restrictions on the export of all weapons from Iran and on deliveries of seven categories of arms defined by the United Nations Register to Iran were to remain in place until 2020.

Until 2025, a special "supply line" of nuclear and dual-use items to Iran will operate under the relevant lists of the Nuclear Suppliers Group.

The effect of UN Security Council resolution 2231 will last until 2025, and afterward the Iranian issue will be taken off the Security Council's agenda.

The resolution provides a mechanism for the possible restoration of sanctions in case one of the JCPOA participants determines that Iran is not fulfilling its obligations under the Action Plan. However, the re-imposition of sanctions is possible only if sound arguments are provided to the Joint Commission on the Iran nuclear deal.

Since the JCPOA was concluded and brought into force, the IAEA has quarterly confirmed strict compliance by Iran with its obligations under the Action Plan, with the last confirmation received on May 31, 2019.

At the same time, with the arrival of the new US administration, the implementation of the JCPOA faced a serious challenge. Even before his election, US President Donald Trump harshly criticized the agreement, calling it "the worst deal ever" and did not rule out that the United States would withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal if the deal could not "be fixed.

"

In his remarks on Iran's strategy on October 13, 2017, Trump doubled down on his remarks regarding the JCPOA, claiming that the agreement gave Tehran much-wanted sanctions relief in exchange for nothing more than a short-term delay in the development of the country's nuclear program.

The US president also accused Iran of sponsoring terrorism and preventing international inspectors from properly verifying the country's compliance with the nuclear deal.

In this context, Trump announced on May 8, 2018, that the United States would withdraw from the JCPOA and restore its sanctions on Iran, which were lifted by Washington as part of the nuclear deal. The restrictions target not only Tehran itself but also other countries that continue to do business with Iran.

The remaining JCPOA signatories slammed the United States' move and reaffirmed their commitment to respect their obligation under the deal with Iran.

In December 2018, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his regret about Washington's decision to withdraw from the deal and restore the sanctions, saying that it was a serious challenge and that it would not help achieve the goals, set by the agreement.

The situation further deteriorated on the one-year anniversary of the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal on May 8 when Iran announced that the country would cease the implementation of a number of obligations under the JCPOA, in particular, those related to restrictions on the stocks of heavy water and enriched uranium.

Tehran substantiated its decision by arguing that the United States had breached the JCPOA and imposed sanctions, while all the remaining JCPOA signatories failed to appropriately deal with the situation.

In this context, Iran gave China, France, Germany, Russia, and the United Kingdom 60 days to find a way to protect Tehran's interests from Washington's actions, pledging that the country would once again start fulfilling its obligations if the condition was met.

At the same time, Iran warned that should the remaining JCPOA signatories fail to ensure Iran's protection by the end of the deadline, which would expire on July 7, the country was ready to resume the construction of the Arak Heavy Water Reactor Facility that was suspended under the nuclear deal and renege on the uranium enrichment restrictions.

On July 1, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif confirmed reports claiming that the country's stock of low-enriched uranium exceeded the 300-kilogram limit envisaged by the nuclear deal. IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano confirmed the information on his part that same day.

In response, the United States, France, and the UN secretary-general called on Iran to continue to fulfill its obligations under the JCPOA.

On July 7, Iran announced the second round of reducing its nuclear deal obligations due to the fact that the JCPOA member countries failed to fulfill Tehran's requirements � to ensure the economic interests stipulated by the agreement, particularly in the banking and oil sectors � within 60 days.

Tehran said it started enriching uranium to 4.5 percent, breaking the deal's limit of 3.67 percent.

On July 8, Amano said that the agency's inspectors confirmed that Iran was enriching uranium above 3.67 percent.

On September 1, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said that Tehran had prepared steps to proceed with the third phase of scrapping the JCPOA and that this time the measures would be harsher than the previous two rounds.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the country would resume compliance with the JCPOA if it received a $15 billion tranche before the end of the year. Tehran pointed out to Paris, with which it is negotiating, that Europe should either buy oil from Iran or provide an equivalent of a $15 billion credit line, which would provide Iran's oil revenues.

On September 4, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that Iran and European countries overcame most of their differences on the implementation of the nuclear deal but had not yet reached a final agreement. He announced that Tehran would begin the third stage of scaling back its nuclear commitments on September 6, as the desired results had not been achieved. He also said that Iran gave the parties to the nuclear deal another two months to reach an agreement with Tehran. On September 6, Iran started to the third stage of reducing obligations in line with Rouhani's pledge.

On November 5, Rouhani announced that the country would start on Wednesday injecting gas into centrifuges at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant, which was previously banned under the deal. Meanwhile, the president stressed that the decision was reversible and Iran would suspend gasification as soon as the JCPOA signatories complied with their commitments.

Russia has consistently advocated for maintaining the JCPOA and expanding economic and financial cooperation with Iran, despite the US sanctions. At the same time, Russia urged Iran to show restraint in that situation and respect the key provisions of the agreement.

After the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal, France, Germany and the United Kingdom decided to create a joint mechanism to continue doing business with Iran even under US sanctions. The three countries announced on January 31 that the mechanism, dubbed Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX), had been set up.

Secretary-General of the European External Action Service Helga Schmid said on June 28 that the mechanism had been made operational and the first transactions were already underway.

During the first phase, the mechanism is set to ensure the delivery of medicines, medical equipment, and agricultural products, but Tehran wants INSTEX to help the country export oil, which is one of the pillars of the Iranian economy, under the US restrictions.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said after a meeting in June that the European Union was not yet ready to use INSTEX to settle Iranian oil export transactions.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow was calling on the European signatories of the JCPOA to make INSTEX a truly efficient mechanism for doing trade with Iran, as the nuclear deal could not be saved otherwise. He also called on them to realize their responsibility for maintaining the JCPOA.