New York Governor Calls Mass Stabbing Attack Near Synagogue 'Act Of Domestic Terrorism'

Faizan Hashmi 10 hours ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 01:50 AM

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Sunday called the recent knife attack in the city an "act of domestic terrorism", adding that the situation in the United States turned intolerant lately

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Sunday called the recent knife attack in the city an "act of domestic terrorism", adding that the situation in the United States turned intolerant lately.

The mass stabbing attack during Hanukkah celebrations near a synagogue in New York has left several people injured on Saturday night. A perpetrator armed with a machete broke into the house of Hasidic Rabbi Rottenberg Shul and began stabbing people.

"This is intolerance meets ignorance meets illegality. This is an intolerant time in this country ... This is about the 13th incident of antisemitism in just a few weeks, comes during a period of high holidays for the Jewish people ... It is mass violence, and I consider this an act of domestic terrorism, let's call it what it is.

These people are domestic terrorists," Cuomo said.

Cuomo added that his administration stood in solidarity with New York's Jewish community in the time of this tragedy and he would do what is necessary for acts like this not to happen in the future.

US President Donald Trump also called an attack antisemitic and wished a quick recovery to all the victims.

"The anti-Semitic attack in Monsey, New York, on the 7th night of Hanukkah last night is horrific. We must all come together to fight, confront, and eradicate the evil scourge of anti-Semitism. Melania and I wish the victims a quick and full recovery," Trump tweeted.

In the wake of the incident, New York City increased police presence and tightened security particularly at synagogues and other areas of Jewish interest.

