On June 27, Russia celebrates Youth Day, which was established by the presidential decree of June 24, 1993

During the Soviet period, a similar holiday, called Day of the Soviet Youth, was celebrated on the last Sunday of June.

The role of young people for the society can not be overestimated, as they are truly the future of the nation. The situation of young people in the society and the level of their community engagement depend both on the state and their own life philosophy. Young people are proactive, energetic and constitute the driving force for strengthening and modernizing the society. Their deep knowledge, social mobility, ability to think creatively are vital for addressing pressing issues.

In Russia, people between the ages of 14 and 30 are considered to be young. In some cases, people up to 35 years and older are defined as young by regulatory legal acts.

The country adopts and implements youth policies at the federal, regional and municipal levels. Recent years have witnessed significant improvement of the economic and social situation of young people. They enjoy healthier lifestyle and have lower rates of unemployment, crime and mortality.

Russia is one of the world leaders in the number of young professionals having a university degree. Many young people are among the winners and awardees of international sports competitions, creative contests, and Olympiads.

An open platform "Russia - Land of Opportunity," created at the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin, aims at developing a transparent system of social mobility and helping talented young people make a successful career in various fields.

One of the platform's most prominent projects is the national management competition "Leaders of Russia," the first round of which was held from October 2017 to February 2018.

The project is designed to find, encourage and support promising leaders from across the country and help them fulfill their management potential at local and Federal management positions. A total of 104 managers from 30 Russian regions became winners of the competition.

The contest "My country, my Russia" has been held since 2003, and, in 2019, it became a part of the "Russia - Land of Opportunity" platform. The competition is aimed at encouraging students, young teachers, experts, and leaders of local communities and youth projects aged from 14 to 35 years to participate in the economic and social development of Russian regions, cities, and villages.

A large-scale Olympiad "I am a Professional" is a yearly competition for students of various specialties � technical, humanitarian and natural sciences � that is organized at the initiative of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs together with the country's ten most prominent universities. The winners get financial awards, university tuition waivers and an opportunity to undergo an internship at the country's leading companies.

Many young talented people enjoy an opportunity to study at innovative educational centers and participate in youth forums across the country � those include Sirius in Sochi, Artek in Crimea, Orlenok in the Krasnodar Territory, Ocean in Vladivostok, "Territory of Meanings on Klyazma," Tavrida Forum, Baltic Artek, "The Arctic. Made in Russia."

On June 27, entertainment events, sports tournaments, festivals and competitions are held to mark Youth Day.