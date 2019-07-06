UrduPoint.com
Over 400 Hospitalized After Floods In Russia's Irkutsk Region - Emergencies Ministry

Sumaira FH 3 hours ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 12:56 PM

More than 400 people were hospitalized and 13 remain missing after flooding in Russia's Irkutsk Region, Pavel Baryshev, the deputy minister for civil defense, emergency situations and disaster relief, said on Saturday

TULUN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2019) More than 400 people were hospitalized and 13 remain missing after flooding in Russia's Irkutsk Region, Pavel Baryshev, the deputy minister for civil defense, emergency situations and disaster relief, said on Saturday.

"Unfortunately, 22 people died, 410 were hospitalized, 2,165 injured received medical aid. Unfortunately, the fate of 13 people remains unknown," Baryshev said.

More than 33,000 people were affected by floods caused by heavy rains that hit the region in late June, prompting authorities to declare a state of emergency and start rescue operations.

According to the Russian Energy Ministry, about 1,000 people remain without power after the floods.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko told reporters on Saturday that about 8.5 billion rubles ($133.3 million) would be needed to restore social infrastructure in the region.� � �

