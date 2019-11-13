UrduPoint.com
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh Calls On Israel To Immediately Stop Airstrikes At Gaza

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 12:13 PM

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh Calls on Israel to Immediately Stop Airstrikes at Gaza

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh called on Israel to stop strikes at the Gaza Strip, appealing to the United Nations for help

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh called on Israel to stop strikes at the Gaza Strip, appealing to the United Nations for help .

"Israel must immediately stop its ongoing aggression against our people in Gaza.

We call upon the United Nations to provide international protection to our people who continue to be subjected to Israeli violations and crimes both in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip," Shtayyeh said on Twitter.

The confrontation between Israel and Hamas escalated early on Tuesday after Israeli airstrikes killed Baha Abu Al-Atta, a top commander from the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip, triggering a fierce response. The 42-year-old leader was said to have been responsible for hundreds of terror attacks and was suspected of preparing a new attack against Israel.

