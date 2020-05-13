Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh Urges Europe to Host International Peace Conference

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh during phone talks with EU High Representative Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has called on Europe to accept Palestine's proposal to host an international peace conference on the Israeli-Palestinian issue

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh during phone talks with EU High Representative Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has called on Europe to accept Palestine's proposal to host an international peace conference on the Israeli-Palestinian issue.

"We call on Europe to accept the Palestinian proposal to hold the international peace conference with the participation of all international powers and the mediation of Europe," Shtayyeh said, as quoted by WAFA news agency.

According to the prime minister, the new coalition government of Israel is a "coalition of annexation," noting that the danger of the annexation of territories by Israel is not only a violation of the rights of the Palestinian people but also a violation of the international law.

US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman told the Israel Hayom newspaper in a May 6 interview that the Trump administration was ready to recognize Israel's sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and Israeli settlement in Judea and Samaria "when the process of mapping the area is completed when the government agrees to halt settlement construction in the part of Area C that will be excluded from the annexation plan" and when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to engage in talks with Palestine on the basis of the US Middle East peace plan.

On Monday, EU foreign policy spokesperson Peter Stano said that Brussels would take action if Israel continued illegal annexation of the West Bank, as such actions were not in line with the international law. �