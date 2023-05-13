UrduPoint.com

Poland Detects Alleged Reconnaissance Balloon From Belarus - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2023 | 08:13 PM

Poland Detects Alleged Reconnaissance Balloon From Belarus - Defense Ministry

Poland has detected an unknown aerial object, which allegedly flew into its airspace from Belarus and may be a reconnaissance balloon, the Polish Defense Ministry said on Saturday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2023) Poland has detected an unknown aerial object, which allegedly flew into its airspace from Belarus and may be a reconnaissance balloon, the Polish Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"The air operations center detected the appearance of an object that flew in from Belarus in the airspace of Poland. According to the air operations center, this is likely an observation balloon. Radar contact was lost near Rypin," the ministry tweeted.

The ministry noted that the operations center's commander has decided to deploy the territorial defense troops on duty to search for the object.

Spokesman for the territorial defense Witold Sura confirmed to the PAP news agency that a search group had been sent to Rypin County in the Kuyavian-Pomeranian province.

"A ground search and rescue squad of the territorial defense troops has engaged. It was sent to the area. It became subordinate to the operational command of the armed forces," he said.

Poland's firefighting service has been also informed about the matter, according to a spokesperson. Currently, firefighters are not involved in the search operation.

Additionally, Poland's Government Center for Security (RCB) urged citizens not to touch the object, if they find it, and report the finding to the local authorities.

"The search for an aerial object resembling a balloon is underway. If you found it, do not pick it up and report it to the nearest police station," a message sent by RCB to the phones of citizens living in three regions close to the place of the incident.

In late April, the Polish Defense Ministry said debris of an "unidentified military object" had been found in a forest near the city of Bydgoszcz in northwestern part of the country. The Justice Ministry launched an investigation into the matter.

Related Topics

Police Station Bydgoszcz Belarus Poland April May From Government

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed launches HCT&#039;s new strateg ..

Abdullah bin Zayed launches HCT&#039;s new strategy

4 minutes ago
 First anniversary of loss of Khalifa bin Zayed, th ..

First anniversary of loss of Khalifa bin Zayed, the leader who championed empowe ..

18 minutes ago
 Emirates Development Bank seeks to promote financi ..

Emirates Development Bank seeks to promote financial inclusion of SMEs

18 minutes ago
 Sharjah TV documentary spotlights on nature haven, ..

Sharjah TV documentary spotlights on nature haven, Sir Bu Nair

19 minutes ago
 EU&#039;s imports in high-tech products worth €4 ..

EU&#039;s imports in high-tech products worth €482 billion, exports at €446 ..

19 minutes ago
 Shams Hamzazai calls Balochistan govt to resolve p ..

Shams Hamzazai calls Balochistan govt to resolve public issues on priority basis ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.