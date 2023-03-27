UrduPoint.com

President Of The European Council Charles Michel Supports Romania's Joining Schengen Area In 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2023 | 11:13 PM

President of the European Council Charles Michel met with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis in Bucharest on Monday and said that he fully supports Romania's goal to become a member of the Schengen area in 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) President of the European Council Charles Michel met with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis in Bucharest on Monday and said that he fully supports Romania's goal to become a member of the Schengen area in 2023.

The two leaders discussed the European Union's support for Ukraine, Moldova and border management during Michel's visit to Romania.

"It's absolutely clear that Romania fulfills the criteria, it means that we need to make political decision as soon as possible and I'll do everything I can in order to make sure that we can make this decision as soon as possible and in 2023," Michel said.

On December 8, the EU's internal ministers agreed on Croatia's accession to the Schengen area but postponed decisions on Bulgaria and Romania. Austria blocked the two counties' accession to the Schengen area, saying that their efforts to combat illegal migration passing through their territories were insufficient.

