President Salva Kiir Offers Key Compromise For Peace

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 02:31 PM

President Salva Kiir said on Saturday that he will return South Sudan to a system of 10 states, a key opposition demand, paving the way for a unity government to end war

Juba, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :President Salva Kiir said on Saturday that he will return South Sudan to a system of 10 states, a key opposition demand, paving the way for a unity government to end war.

"The compromise we have just made is in the interest of peace...I expect the opposition to reciprocate the same," Kiir said, after a meeting of top government and military officials in the capital Juba.

