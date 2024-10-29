Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif appreciates KSA’s support for economic revival

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday highlighting the importance of deep-rooted brotherly relations between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, appreciated Kingdom’s support for the economic revival and stability.

The prime minister met with Crown Prince and the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al-Saud on the sidelines of the eighth session of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The two leaders took stock of the ongoing bilateral engagements, especially in follow up to the decisions taken in previous high-level meetings held in Makkah and Riyadh in April.

Apprising the crown prince on the government of Pakistan’s economic, institutional and policy reforms agenda, the prime minster said that the Kingdom had a central role in Pakistan’ future economic plans.

The prime minister appreciated Kingdom’s efforts to promote regional peace and stability in the middle East and reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to standby the Kingdom in these efforts.

The two leaders exchanged views on regional developments and agreed to closely coordinate positions on regional issues. The prime minister conveyed best wishes for the health and well-being of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

