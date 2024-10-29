Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Appreciates KSA’s Support For Economic Revival
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 29, 2024 | 11:14 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday highlighting the importance of deep-rooted brotherly relations between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, appreciated Kingdom’s support for the economic revival and stability
RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday highlighting the importance of deep-rooted brotherly relations between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, appreciated Kingdom’s support for the economic revival and stability.
The prime minister met with Crown Prince and the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al-Saud on the sidelines of the eighth session of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
The two leaders took stock of the ongoing bilateral engagements, especially in follow up to the decisions taken in previous high-level meetings held in Makkah and Riyadh in April.
Apprising the crown prince on the government of Pakistan’s economic, institutional and policy reforms agenda, the prime minster said that the Kingdom had a central role in Pakistan’ future economic plans.
The prime minister appreciated Kingdom’s efforts to promote regional peace and stability in the middle East and reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to standby the Kingdom in these efforts.
The two leaders exchanged views on regional developments and agreed to closely coordinate positions on regional issues. The prime minister conveyed best wishes for the health and well-being of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.
The two leader
Recent Stories
DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at humanitarian crises in Gaza; genoc ..
PM congratulates newly elected SCBA President Rauf Atta, office bearers
Israel-UN relations in free-fall
Govt policies bringing political, economic stability in Pakistan: Talal
Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Prof Ahsan Iqba ..
Russian defence ministry says held fresh nuclear drills
Mideast at 'most dangerous juncture' in decades: UN official
England's Slade to start against All Blacks
Iran slams Germany, EU over criticism of dual national's execution
KU Academic Council approves adoption of HEC Institutional Affiliation Policy 20 ..
HANDS delegation calls on Sindh Assembly Speaker
CDA board approves refund policy for overseas Pakistanis
More Stories From World
-
Israel-UN relations in free-fall2 minutes ago
-
Russian defence ministry says held fresh nuclear drills2 hours ago
-
Mideast at 'most dangerous juncture' in decades: UN official2 hours ago
-
Iran slams Germany, EU over criticism of dual national's execution2 hours ago
-
Gaza rescuers dig for survivors after Israeli strike kills 932 hours ago
-
Banned UN agency says working to keep Gaza people 'alive'2 hours ago
-
High-level delegation from US, Canada and AKU visits KIU4 hours ago
-
Global police shut down malware group 'targeting millions'4 hours ago
-
Banned UN agency says working to keep Gaza people 'alive'4 hours ago
-
Iran moves to triple military budget amid Israel tensions4 hours ago
-
Dozens jailed in Belgium drug smuggling mega-trial5 hours ago
-
Israel army says four soldiers killed in north Gaza fighting5 hours ago